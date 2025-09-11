Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Four Corners Property Tr

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Four Corners Property Tr FCPT in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A decline of 3.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Four Corners Property Tr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $29.00 $30.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Four Corners Property Tr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Four Corners Property Tr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Four Corners Property Tr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Four Corners Property Tr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Four Corners Property Tr: A Closer Look

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust predominantly engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates majority of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.

Financial Milestones: Four Corners Property Tr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Four Corners Property Tr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Four Corners Property Tr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Four Corners Property Tr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Four Corners Property Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

