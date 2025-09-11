Analyst Expectations For Eaton Corp's Future

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Eaton Corp ETN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $386.09, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $336.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.62% from the previous average price target of $355.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Eaton Corp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $390.00 - Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $336.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $420.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $344.00 $340.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $425.00 $375.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $355.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $351.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $340.00 $323.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $382.00 $345.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Eaton Corp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eaton Corp analyst ratings.

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Eaton Corp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Eaton Corp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Eaton Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.