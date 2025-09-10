Demystifying Telefonica Brasil: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Telefonica Brasil VIV, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Telefonica Brasil, revealing an average target of $12.65, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This current average has increased by 14.48% from the previous average price target of $11.05.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Telefonica Brasil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Diego Aragao Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $12.60 $11.40 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $12.50 $8.80 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Overweight $12.50 $11.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Telefonica Brasil. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Telefonica Brasil's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Telefonica Brasil analyst ratings.

Get to Know Telefonica Brasil Better

Telefonica Brasil, known as Vivo, is the largest wireless carrier in Brazil with 102 million customers, which is equal to about 39% market share. The firm is strongest in the postpaid business, where it has 68 million customers, or about 41% share of this market. Wireless services and equipment contribute about 70% of total revenue. Vivo is the incumbent fixed-line telephone operator in Sao Paulo state and also owns an extensive fiber network across the country. The firm provides internet access to 8 million households on this network. The firm also sells pay-TV and phone services to its fixed-line customers. Finally, corporate data and IT services, including cloud computing support, contribute about 9% of total revenue.

Telefonica Brasil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Telefonica Brasil displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Telefonica Brasil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telefonica Brasil's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telefonica Brasil's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Telefonica Brasil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

