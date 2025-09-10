Where Asbury Automotive Group Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Asbury Automotive Group ABG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $258.14, along with a high estimate of $335.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a 0.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $257.86.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Asbury Automotive Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $335.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $277.00 $225.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $215.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $235.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $225.00 $235.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $335.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asbury Automotive Group compared to the broader market.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates 152 new-vehicle stores and 37 collision centers. Over 70% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products and its own F&I products via Total Care Auto. Asbury operates in 14 states (mostly Texas, the West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast). Asbury store brands include McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Koons in the Washington, D.C. area, and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western US. Asbury generated $17.2 billion of revenue in 2024 and is based in the Atlanta area. The firm targets at least $30 billion of revenue sometime around 2030.

Understanding the Numbers: Asbury Automotive Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Asbury Automotive Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Asbury Automotive Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asbury Automotive Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asbury Automotive Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Asbury Automotive Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

