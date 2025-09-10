Breaking Down SoundHound AI: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of SoundHound AI SOUN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.61% increase from the previous average price target of $12.75.

The standing of SoundHound AI among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $16.00 $9.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SoundHound AI's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SoundHound AI's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Key Indicators: SoundHound AI's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 217.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -175.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SoundHound AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

