Netflix Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of Netflix NFLX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1428.18, a high estimate of $1600.00, and a low estimate of $1100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.85% increase from the previous average price target of $1300.09.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Netflix by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1500.00 $1500.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $1500.00 $1300.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1560.00 $1500.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $1495.00 $1450.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1300.00 $1230.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $1450.00 $1440.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1515.00 $1514.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1500.00 $1400.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1500.00 $1450.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1500.00 $1500.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Outperform $1390.00 $1200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1425.00 $1200.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1400.00 $1400.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1400.00 $1150.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1230.00 $1220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $1500.00 $1126.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $1390.00 $1070.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1100.00 $1000.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $1140.00 $1000.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1525.00 $1380.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $1600.00 $1350.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1500.00 $1222.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Netflix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Netflix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Netflix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Netflix's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Netflix's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netflix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Netflix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

