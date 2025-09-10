The Analyst Verdict: AutoNation In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AutoNation AN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AutoNation, presenting an average target of $223.5, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.68% increase from the previous average price target of $209.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AutoNation by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $255.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Lowers Buy $228.00 $230.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $185.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $209.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $209.00 $187.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $225.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AutoNation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AutoNation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AutoNation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AutoNation

AutoNation is the second-largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2024 revenue of about $27 billion and over 240 dealerships, plus 52 collision centers. The firm also has 26 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors across 20 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) divested its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

Financial Insights: AutoNation

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AutoNation's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AutoNation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

