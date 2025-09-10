What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Group 1 Automotive

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Group 1 Automotive GPI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $487.0, a high estimate of $565.00, and a low estimate of $415.00. This current average has increased by 1.88% from the previous average price target of $478.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Group 1 Automotive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $545.00 $560.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $485.00 $470.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $425.00 $415.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $415.00 $435.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $565.00 $510.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Group 1 Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Group 1 Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Group 1 Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Group 1 Automotive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 owns and operates 39 collision centers and 260 automotive dealerships in the US and the UK, offering 35 brands of automobiles altogether. Slightly over half of the stores are in the US with locations mostly in metropolitan areas in 17 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and California. Texas alone contributed 33.5% of new-vehicle unit volume in 2024 and the UK 22.6%. Texas, Massachusetts, and California combined was 48.5%. Revenue in 2024 totaled $19.9 billion. The August 2024 Inchcape UK deal adds about $2.7 billion of annual revenue and 54 stores. The firm entered the UK in 2007 and has 116 stores and about one-third of its new vehicle unit volume there. Group 1 was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.

Group 1 Automotive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Group 1 Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Group 1 Automotive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Group 1 Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Group 1 Automotive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Group 1 Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

