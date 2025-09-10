Deep Dive Into Avidity Biosciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avidity Biosciences RNA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $69.75, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 3.79% from the previous average price target of $72.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avidity Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $59.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $55.00 - Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Avidity Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avidity Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Avidity Biosciences Better

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Understanding the Numbers: Avidity Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avidity Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 88.12% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4089.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

