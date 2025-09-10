Expert Outlook: Zions Bancorp Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zions Bancorp ZION during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Zions Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.34% increase from the previous average price target of $53.45.

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $64.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $59.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $60.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $57.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $47.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $60.00 $45.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $57.00 $52.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zions Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zions Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

