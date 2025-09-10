BankUnited Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for BankUnited BKU over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.29, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 7.53% from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BankUnited is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $44.00 - Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $41.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BankUnited. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BankUnited's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

