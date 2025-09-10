Ralliant Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Ratings for Ralliant RAL were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.78, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A decline of 8.7% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ralliant is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $55.00 - Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $55.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $47.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $60.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Announces Neutral $53.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $52.00 - Joe Giordano TD Cowen Announces Buy $64.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Announces Overweight $60.00 - David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Announces Underperform $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ralliant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ralliant compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ralliant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ralliant's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Ralliant: A Closer Look

Ralliant Corp is a technology company with businesses that design, develop, manufacture, and service precision instruments and engineered products. It include portfolio of over 2,200 active patents and engineers at industry companies, research institutions, and governments, across semiconductor, datacenter, consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, aero, defense and space, utilities, industrial manufacturing, and other industries. It is organized in two strategic segments: Test and Measurement and Sensors and Safety Systems. Sensors and Safety Systems generates key revenue which includes businesses go to market under the following brands: Qualitrol, Gems Sensors, Setra Systems, Hengstler Dynapar, Anderson-Negele, Dover Motion, Specialty Product Technologies (SPT), etc.

Understanding the Numbers: Ralliant's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ralliant faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ralliant's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralliant's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ralliant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

