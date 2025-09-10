The Analyst Verdict: Citizens Financial Group In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Citizens Financial Group CFG in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $56.5, with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.84% from the previous average price target of $50.07.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Citizens Financial Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $61.00 - Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.50 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $49.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $49.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $48.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Citizens Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citizens Financial Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Citizens Financial Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Citizens Financial Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

