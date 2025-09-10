Deep Dive Into Hess Midstream Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hess Midstream HESM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.4, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.86% from the previous average price target of $44.25.

A clear picture of Hess Midstream's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $44.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $47.00 $41.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $48.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hess Midstream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hess Midstream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hess Midstream's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Hess Midstream's Background

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets and provides fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers. It conducts its business through three operating segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and exporting. The company derives the maximum revenue from the gathering segment. Its gathering segment consists of the following assets namely Natural Gas Gathering and Compression; Crude Oil Gathering and Produced Water Gathering and Disposal.

Financial Milestones: Hess Midstream's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hess Midstream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hess Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

