Assessing Adient: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Adient ADNT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.17, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.33% increase from the previous average price target of $17.69.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Adient's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $17.50 Nathan Janes Stifel Announces Buy $27.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Underperform $17.50 $15.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Adient's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Adient

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion and fiscal 2025 is guided to about $14.4 billion as foreign exchange helps offset some divested business.

A Deep Dive into Adient's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adient displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

