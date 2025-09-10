A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Coty Through 14 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Coty COTY, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 7 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.43, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Highlighting a 19.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Coty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fulvio Cazzol Berenberg Lowers Hold $5.05 $6.50 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.25 $5.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.50 $6.00 Olivia Tong B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $3.50 $4.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $3.50 $4.50 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.25 $6.50 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $7.00 $10.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Coty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that generates 65% of sales from prestige beauty products (primarily fragrances) and 35% from mass makeup, skin care, and fragrance. For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein. In contrast, its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrity Kylie Jenner to manage makeup products bearing her name. By region, Coty generates close to 48% of sales from Europe, 40% from the Americas, and 12% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 54% stake as of June 2025.

Understanding the Numbers: Coty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Coty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.14% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, Coty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

