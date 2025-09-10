A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Newmont Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Newmont NEM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $74.71, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.01% from the previous average price target of $64.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Newmont. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $66.00 Andrew Bowler Macquarie Announces Neutral $72.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $69.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $69.00 $67.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Neutral $74.00 $60.00 Ralph Profiti Stifel Announces Buy $73.00 - Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Newmont. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Newmont's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Newmont Better

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Financial Milestones: Newmont's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Newmont displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

