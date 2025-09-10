Analyst Expectations For Robinhood Markets's Future

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Robinhood Markets HOOD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.71, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 35.57% increase from the previous average price target of $82.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Robinhood Markets by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $120.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $120.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $99.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $106.00 $89.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $118.00 $100.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $71.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $70.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $43.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $70.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $102.00 $57.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $50.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $99.00 $80.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $60.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $91.00 $82.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $64.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 45.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 39.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.57.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.