22 Analysts Have This To Say About Nike

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nike NKE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 4 8 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nike, revealing an average target of $74.91, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 5.98% from the previous average price target of $70.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Nike by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $62.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $64.00 John Staszak Argus Research Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $72.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $73.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $61.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $68.00 $57.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $53.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $80.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $64.00 $56.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $70.00 $70.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $66.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $82.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $75.00 $97.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $71.00 $77.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $60.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $66.00 $75.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $70.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nike's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nike's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Nike: A Closer Look

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nike's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

