Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Cameco Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cameco CCJ, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $96.82, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $75.27. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.5% increase from the previous average price target of $88.42.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Cameco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Hopkins CLSA Announces Outperform $102.00 - Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Buy $75.27 $75.27

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cameco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cameco compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cameco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cameco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cameco's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cameco: A Closer Look

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Cameco: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cameco's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.55% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cameco's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cameco's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

