5 Analysts Assess Par Pacific Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Par Pacific Hldgs PARR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.6, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 28.99%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Par Pacific Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $34.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $26.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Par Pacific Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Financial Insights: Par Pacific Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Par Pacific Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

