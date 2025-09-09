What Analysts Are Saying About Warner Music Gr Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Warner Music Gr WMG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Warner Music Gr, revealing an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 9.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Warner Music Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $33.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $30.00 Agnieszka Pustula Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $30.00 - Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Neutral $33.00 $28.00 Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Warner Music Gr

Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 180,000 songwriters and composers, some of whom are also Warner recording artists but many of whom are not recording artists or are attached to other labels. Warner Chappell controls more than 1 million musical compositions. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 72% economic interest.

Warner Music Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Warner Music Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Warner Music Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Music Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Music Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Warner Music Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.84. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

