The Analyst Verdict: Alcoa In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alcoa AA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.25, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 2.5% from the previous average price target of $34.39.

The standing of Alcoa among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Underperform $27.00 $26.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.50 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Announces Buy $42.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $43.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.50 $35.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alcoa's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alcoa: A Closer Look

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Financial Milestones: Alcoa's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alcoa showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.85% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcoa's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

