7 Analysts Have This To Say About Sealed Air

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Sealed Air SEE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.86, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 10.12% from the previous average price target of $35.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sealed Air. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $39.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $39.00 $36.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperformer $37.00 $34.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sealed Air's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sealed Air's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Protective includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Financial Milestones: Sealed Air's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sealed Air's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

