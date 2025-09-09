What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AST SpaceMobile

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on AST SpaceMobile ASTS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.72, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $42.90. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.43% from the previous average price target of $45.35.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AST SpaceMobile. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Schoell UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $62.00 Christopher Schoell UBS Raises Buy $62.00 $38.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $42.90 $45.40 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $55.00 - Andres Coello Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $45.40 - Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AST SpaceMobile's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering AST SpaceMobile: A Closer Look

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

A Deep Dive into AST SpaceMobile's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AST SpaceMobile showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.44% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AST SpaceMobile's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8598.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AST SpaceMobile's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -13.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AST SpaceMobile's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, AST SpaceMobile adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

