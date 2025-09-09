Breaking Down Charles River: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Charles River CRL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles River, revealing an average target of $181.67, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.71% from the previous average price target of $157.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Charles River by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $195.00 $142.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $145.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charles River. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Charles River's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charles River

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Charles River

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Charles River showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles River's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

