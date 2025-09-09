8 Analysts Have This To Say About Thomson Reuters

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Thomson Reuters TRI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $211.0, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This current average has increased by 4.2% from the previous average price target of $202.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Thomson Reuters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $212.00 $187.00 Vince Valentini TD Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00 Aravinda Galappatthige Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $182.00 $181.00 Drew McReynolds RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $208.00 $215.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $187.00 $213.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Robert Bek CIBC Raises Outperformer $201.00 $174.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $213.00 $187.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Thomson Reuters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thomson Reuters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Thomson Reuters's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Thomson Reuters's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading global provider of business information services, delivering trusted data, technology, and expertise to professionals across legal, tax, accounting, risk, compliance, and the news and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines deep domain knowledge with data and software solutions to help clients make informed decisions, manage complexity, and drive efficiency. Thomson Reuters serves legal and accounting/tax professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide, but around 75% of revenue is generated in the US. The company is known for flagship products such as Westlaw, UltraTax CS, and Reuters News.

Thomson Reuters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Thomson Reuters displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

