Deep Dive Into Talen Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Talen Energy TLN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Talen Energy, revealing an average target of $378.5, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $314.00. This current average has increased by 13.73% from the previous average price target of $332.80.

A clear picture of Talen Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $450.00 $410.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $427.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $418.00 $353.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $431.00 $399.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Overweight $353.00 $359.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $399.00 $366.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $359.00 $269.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Raises Buy $380.00 $326.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $300.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $315.00 $250.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $366.00 $296.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Announces Outperform $314.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Talen Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Talen Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Talen Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Talen Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Talen Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talen Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talen Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Talen Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

