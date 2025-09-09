The Analyst Verdict: Jakks Pacific In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jakks Pacific JAKK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Jakks Pacific and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jakks Pacific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jakks Pacific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jakks Pacific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jakks Pacific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Jakks Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-product line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, sells and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products, inclusive of kids indoor and outdoor furniture, costumes and various product lines in the sporting goods and home furnishings space. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others. The company's products have been divided into two segments: (i) Toys/Consumer Products and (ii) Costumes.

Jakks Pacific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jakks Pacific's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jakks Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jakks Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

