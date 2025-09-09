What Analysts Are Saying About American Public Education Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated American Public Education APEI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for American Public Education, revealing an average target of $37.25, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.56% increase from the previous average price target of $34.00.

The standing of American Public Education among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom White DA Davidson Announces Buy $40.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Raj Sharma B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00 Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $36.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Public Education's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into American Public Education's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know American Public Education Better

American Public Education Inc provides online and campus based postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

Financial Insights: American Public Education

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Public Education's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.46% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Public Education's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, American Public Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

