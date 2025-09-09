Analyst Expectations For Dianthus Therapeutics's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dianthus Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $62.25, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 15.28% from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dianthus Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $67.00 $50.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $42.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dianthus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dianthus Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Key Indicators: Dianthus Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Dianthus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -89.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16388.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

