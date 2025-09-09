Assessing IQVIA Hldgs: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on IQVIA Hldgs IQV, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IQVIA Hldgs, presenting an average target of $210.14, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.55% increase from the previous average price target of $181.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive IQVIA Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $225.00 $195.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $190.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $185.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $209.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $165.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $196.00 $159.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of IQVIA Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IQVIA Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into IQVIA Hldgs's Background

Iqvia is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

Financial Insights: IQVIA Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: IQVIA Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IQVIA Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

