Autoliv Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Autoliv ALV underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $126.86, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.39% increase from the previous average price target of $109.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Autoliv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $106.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $124.00 $126.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $105.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $126.00 $108.00 Vanessa Jeffriess Jefferies Announces Buy $140.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Announces Outperform $133.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autoliv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Autoliv's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Autoliv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Autoliv's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

