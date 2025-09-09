Expert Outlook: Live Nation Entertainment Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Live Nation Entertainment LYV, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Live Nation Entertainment, presenting an average target of $184.0, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Marking an increase of 8.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $169.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Live Nation Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $165.00 Robert Fishman MoffettNathanson Announces Buy $195.00 - Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $178.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Live Nation Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Live Nation Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Live Nation Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Live Nation Entertainment: A Closer Look

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owned, operated, or had exclusive booking rights to nearly 400 venues worldwide at the end of 2024, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2024, Live Nation promoted nearly 55,000 events, drawing more than 150 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling almost 640 million tickets in 2024.

Key Indicators: Live Nation Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Live Nation Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Live Nation Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Nation Entertainment's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 41.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Nation Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 23.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

