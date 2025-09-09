Valley Ntl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Valley Ntl VLY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 12.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Valley Ntl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Valley Ntl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Valley Ntl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valley Ntl analyst ratings.

Get to Know Valley Ntl Better

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. The group also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking, and venture banking, which offers nationally. It manages its business operations under operating segments consisting of Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking; and Treasury and Corporate Other. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking Segment.

Breaking Down Valley Ntl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Valley Ntl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valley Ntl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valley Ntl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valley Ntl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Valley Ntl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.