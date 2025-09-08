Where Dick's Sporting Goods Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Dick's Sporting Goods DKS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $243.71, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.43% from the previous average price target of $226.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Dick's Sporting Goods's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $255.00 $255.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $246.00 $232.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $195.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $253.00 $232.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $225.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $215.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $255.00 $255.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $255.00 $220.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $187.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $215.00 $180.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dick's Sporting Goods's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dick's Sporting Goods

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Dick's Sporting Goods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

