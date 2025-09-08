Breaking Down Ulta Beauty: 31 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 31 analysts have published ratings on Ulta Beauty ULTA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 14 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 11 3 2 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $576.55, with a high estimate of $680.00 and a low estimate of $400.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.86% increase from the previous average price target of $529.63.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ulta Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $590.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $617.00 $589.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $625.00 $585.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $650.00 $630.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $584.00 $530.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $600.00 $550.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $425.00 $400.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Outperform $605.00 $580.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $640.00 $595.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $610.00 $590.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $575.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $600.00 $575.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $630.00 $600.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $550.00 $425.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $590.00 $520.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $600.00 $525.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $589.00 $518.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $450.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $400.00 $350.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $600.00 $510.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $518.00 $485.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $600.00 $542.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $585.00 $550.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $510.00 $510.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $550.00 $485.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $510.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ulta Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

Delving into Ulta Beauty's Background

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with about 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. Outside of the US, Ulta acquired premium beauty retailer Space NK and its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2025, is opening franchised stores in Mexico, and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. In addition, Ulta collects royalties through its Target partnership (set to end in 2026) and credit card revenue. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

