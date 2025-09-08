Expert Outlook: Teck Resources Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Teck Resources TECK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.0, along with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. A decline of 6.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Teck Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Abhi Agarwal Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $67.00 $82.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $41.00 $46.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $42.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teck Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teck Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teck Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teck Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Teck Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Teck Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teck Resources analyst ratings.

Get to Know Teck Resources Better

Teck is a base metals miner with copper and zinc operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. After selling its metallurgical coal business, copper is now its major commodity by EBITDA contribution, followed by zinc. Teck is a top-three zinc miner. Its major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, will drive an increase in Teck's attributable copper production by roughly 75%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low-carbon metals such as copper. It sold its oil sands business in early 2023 and its coal business in mid-2024.

Teck Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Teck Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teck Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teck Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.