Assessing SanDisk: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Ratings for SanDisk SNDK were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.22, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 11.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SanDisk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $57.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $85.00 $70.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $55.00 - Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $60.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $57.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Announces Buy $61.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SanDisk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SanDisk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into SanDisk's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SanDisk

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SanDisk's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

