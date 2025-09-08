What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kenvue

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kenvue KVUE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kenvue, revealing an average target of $23.62, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 7.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Kenvue among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $25.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.50 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kenvue's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Kenvue's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating over $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Breaking Down Kenvue's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Kenvue's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Kenvue adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

