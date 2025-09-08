What Analysts Are Saying About UMB Financial Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on UMB Financial UMBF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $135.0, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 6.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $127.20.

The standing of UMB Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $130.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $120.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $122.00 $115.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $138.00 $135.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $148.00 $135.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $110.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for UMB Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of UMB Financial's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Delving into UMB Financial's Background

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. Its client base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers. Along with its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Commercial Banking segment, which serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of small to middle-market businesses through various products and services such as commercial loans, commercial real estate financing, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and others.

A Deep Dive into UMB Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UMB Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 81.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UMB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

