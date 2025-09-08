Demystifying Broadcom: Insights From 30 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 30 analysts shared their evaluations of Broadcom AVGO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 18 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 13 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $355.8, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.73% from the previous average price target of $307.45.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Broadcom among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $375.00 $285.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $315.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $365.00 $295.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $400.00 $295.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $360.00 $325.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $355.00 $320.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $345.00 $255.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $375.00 $315.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $265.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $370.00 $342.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $330.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $385.00 $315.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $400.00 $340.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $382.00 $357.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $325.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $342.00 $304.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $357.00 $338.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $325.00 $305.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $345.00 $290.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $300.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $338.00 $270.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $320.00 $315.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $315.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $315.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $315.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Broadcom's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Broadcom's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadcom analyst ratings.

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Broadcom

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Broadcom's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.32% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Broadcom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Broadcom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.