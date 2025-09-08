7 Analysts Assess Polaris: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Polaris PII, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Polaris, presenting an average target of $47.86, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 33.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Polaris's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $45.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $52.00 $33.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $56.00 $34.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Neutral $41.00 $32.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $46.00 $38.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Sell $27.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Polaris's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Polaris Better

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Polaris

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Polaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.53% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, Polaris faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

