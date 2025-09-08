Demystifying Boston Scientific: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Boston Scientific BSX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boston Scientific, presenting an average target of $125.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. Observing a 4.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $119.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $118.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $124.00 $121.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $118.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $124.00 $118.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $117.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $118.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Boston Scientific's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Boston Scientific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

