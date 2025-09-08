Expert Outlook: LegalZoom.com Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for LegalZoom.com LZ, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.0, with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 23.08% from the previous average price target of $9.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LegalZoom.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ella Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $12.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LegalZoom.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LegalZoom.com's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LegalZoom.com Better

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Financial Insights: LegalZoom.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LegalZoom.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.54% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

