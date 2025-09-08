Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Tandem Diabetes Care Stock

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care, revealing an average target of $19.78, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $10.35. This current average represents a 44.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $35.49.

The standing of Tandem Diabetes Care among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $22.00 $44.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.35 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $10.35 $10.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Lowers Hold $12.00 $75.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $59.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $45.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $20.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $30.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $14.00 $24.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Hold $24.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for individuals with diabetes. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on Tobi (a tubeless version of Mobi), and the Sigi tubeless patch pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the US, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one-third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Understanding the Numbers: Tandem Diabetes Care's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tandem Diabetes Care's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.46% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -36.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

