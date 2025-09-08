Where Houlihan Lokey Stands With Analysts

Houlihan Lokey HLI underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $211.5, along with a high estimate of $232.00 and a low estimate of $192.00. Observing a 17.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $180.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Houlihan Lokey's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $213.00 $192.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $232.00 $185.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $209.00 $185.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $192.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Houlihan Lokey's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments world-wide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. The Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Houlihan Lokey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Houlihan Lokey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.86% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

