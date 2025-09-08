Deep Dive Into Shoals Technologies Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.64, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 34.51% from the previous average price target of $5.68.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.50 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $7.00 $4.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $7.20 $4.90

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shoals Technologies Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Shoals Technologies Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

