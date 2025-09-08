The Analyst Verdict: Fox In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fox FOXA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $65.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 5.94% from the previous average price target of $61.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Fox's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $66.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $62.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fox's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Fox: A Closer Look

Fox operates in two segments: cable networks and television. Cable networks primarily includes Fox News, Fox Business, and several pay TV sports stations. Television primarily includes the Fox broadcast network, 29 owned and operated local television stations, of which 18 are affiliated with the Fox network, and streaming platform Tubi, which is not subscription-based and is completely ad-supported. Fox effectively sold most of its entertainment assets to Disney in 2019, so it no longer creates entertainment content and relies heavily on live news and sports, with nearly all tied to the pay TV bundle. The Murdoch family controls Fox.

Fox's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fox showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.31% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Fox's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Fox's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

