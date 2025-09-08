Deep Dive Into Alphabet Stock: Analyst Perspectives (50 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 50 analysts provided ratings for Alphabet GOOGL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 20 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 10 12 10 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alphabet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $219.84, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $171.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.52% from the previous average price target of $202.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Alphabet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $240.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $235.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $265.00 $230.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $224.00 $191.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $165.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $184.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $203.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $192.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $208.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $201.00 $196.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $222.00 $218.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $191.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $195.00 $185.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $218.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $185.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $195.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $186.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $196.00 $171.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $178.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $177.00 $175.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $171.00 $171.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Alphabet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alphabet

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

