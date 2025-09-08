Deep Dive Into Alphabet Stock: Analyst Perspectives (50 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 50 analysts provided ratings for Alphabet GOOGL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|20
|14
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|10
|12
|10
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Alphabet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $219.84, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $171.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.52% from the previous average price target of $202.58.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
A clear picture of Alphabet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$240.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$280.00
|$240.00
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$230.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$235.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$235.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$220.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$230.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$250.00
|$225.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$220.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Neutral
|$224.00
|$191.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$245.00
|$225.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Alan Gould
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$190.00
|$165.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$187.00
|$184.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$180.00
|$160.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$195.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$203.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$202.00
|$192.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$208.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$232.00
|$200.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$205.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$200.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$184.00
|$177.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Neutral
|$201.00
|$196.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$215.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$205.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$220.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$217.00
|$210.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$222.00
|$218.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Neutral
|$191.00
|$189.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$210.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$210.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$190.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$195.00
|$185.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$218.00
|$200.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$205.00
|$185.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$200.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$195.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$192.00
|$186.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Neutral
|$196.00
|$171.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$178.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$208.00
|$200.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$180.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$177.00
|$175.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$171.00
|$171.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Alphabet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.
About Alphabet
Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.
Unraveling the Financial Story of Alphabet
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
